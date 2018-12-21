Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Saturday
Halak will get the starting nod at home against the Predators on Saturday.
Halak is coming off back-to-back wins in which he allowed just one goal to find the back of the net while facing a combined 47 shots. The Slovak figures to continue splitting the workload in Boston with Tuukka Rask, as the team keeps the two netminders as fresh as possible for a postseason run.
