Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Saturday

Halak will get the starting nod at home against the Predators on Saturday.

Halak is coming off back-to-back wins in which he allowed just one goal to find the back of the net while facing a combined 47 shots. The Slovak figures to continue splitting the workload in Boston with Tuukka Rask, as the team keeps the two netminders as fresh as possible for a postseason run.

More News
Our Latest Stories