Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Thursday

Halak will get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Thursday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Halak has given up four goals in each of his previous two contests and has seen his promising start to the 2018-19 campaign begin to wane. The Slovakian netminder at one point appeared to have taken over the No. 1 spot from Tuukka Rask, but has appeared in just two of the Bruins' previous six contests. Still, the two players should continue to divide the goaltending duties in order to keep themselves fresh for the postseason.