Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Thursday
Halak will start in goal against the visiting Devils on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Halak will be countered by rookie MacKenzie Blackwood in this interconference clash against a Devils team that will also be without its top forward in Taylor Hall. The 33-year-old Slovak, who has an impressive 12-5-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage, is gunning for his fourth straight win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...