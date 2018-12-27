Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Thursday

Halak will start in goal against the visiting Devils on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Halak will be countered by rookie MacKenzie Blackwood in this interconference clash against a Devils team that will also be without its top forward in Taylor Hall. The 33-year-old Slovak, who has an impressive 12-5-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage, is gunning for his fourth straight win.