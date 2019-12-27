Halak will get the starting nod on the road against Buffalo on Friday.

Halak continues to split the crease with Tuukka Rask despite having posted a 1-2-1 record and 3.02 GAA in his last four appearances. The coaching staff seems prepared to give each guy as close to 41 games as possible this year in order to preserve Rask for a deep postseason run and possible return to the Stanley Cup Finals.