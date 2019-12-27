Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal versus Sabres
Halak will get the starting nod on the road against Buffalo on Friday.
Halak continues to split the crease with Tuukka Rask despite having posted a 1-2-1 record and 3.02 GAA in his last four appearances. The coaching staff seems prepared to give each guy as close to 41 games as possible this year in order to preserve Rask for a deep postseason run and possible return to the Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.