Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday
Halak will start between the pipes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Red Wings.
Halak was solid in his preseason debut Sept. 15 against the Flames, making 40 saves en route to a 4-3 shootout win. The 33-year-old netminder is locked in as Tuukka Rask's backup for the 2018-19 campaign.
