Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Injury clarified
Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Halak didn't in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings because an upper-body injury "flared up", Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Cassidy relayed that Halak was probably "70 or 80 percent", and it wasn't worth rolling him out with a lingering injury. This shouldn't be a long-term issue, and Halak's next chance to play will be Wednesday versus the Canadiens, although Tuukka Rask could certainly get the nod against the division rival.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.