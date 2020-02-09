Play

Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Halak didn't in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings because an upper-body injury "flared up", Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Cassidy relayed that Halak was probably "70 or 80 percent", and it wasn't worth rolling him out with a lingering injury. This shouldn't be a long-term issue, and Halak's next chance to play will be Wednesday versus the Canadiens, although Tuukka Rask could certainly get the nod against the division rival.

