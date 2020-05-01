Halak signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract extension with the Bruins on Friday.

Halak has been a rock-solid secondary option in goal for the Bruins for a second straight year this season, posting an 18-6-6 record while registering a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage in 31 appearances. The 34-year-old netminder should see upwards of 30 starts as Tuukka Rask's understudy in 2020-21 and will likely earn wins in at least 20 of those contests, making him an attractive plug-and-play fantasy option.