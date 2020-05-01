Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Inks one-year extension
Halak signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract extension with the Bruins on Friday.
Halak has been a rock-solid secondary option in goal for the Bruins for a second straight year this season, posting an 18-6-6 record while registering a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage in 31 appearances. The 34-year-old netminder should see upwards of 30 starts as Tuukka Rask's understudy in 2020-21 and will likely earn wins in at least 20 of those contests, making him an attractive plug-and-play fantasy option.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: No regulation losses since Jan. 19•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Thursday start on tap•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Hangs on to top Dallas•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding crease against Stars•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up three goals in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.