Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: January struggles ongoing

Halak made 24 saves but allowed three goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

With Tuukka Rask (concussion) on the shelf, Halak got the start at home coming out of the All-Star break. Unfortunately, the result was an all too familiar one for the 33-year-old veteran netminder, as Halak suffered his fifth loss in six January starts, moving his record to 1-4-1 since the calendar turned. He'll look to turn things around Thursday versus the Flyers, though Rask could be healthy enough to play, in which case Halak would instead serve as the team's backup. No official announcement has been made.