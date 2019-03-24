Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Keeps on painting winners
Halak made 31 saves in a 7-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Halak is one of the best in the back-up business. He's only lost once in regulation since January 29, a span where he's gone 7-1-2 in 10 starts. Use Halak every time he's in the blue paint.
