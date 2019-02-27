Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Keeps rolling against Sharks
Halak stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
The Bruins haven't suffered a regulation loss since the All-Star break and Halak has been a big part of that success, going 4-0-2 over his last six starts with a 1.59 GAA and .946 save percentage. He still isn't seeing quite as much action as Tuukka Rask, but given Halak's current form the Bruins will likely continue to split the workload in net fairly evenly between them.
