Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Leads squad to win

Halak turned aside 36 of 37 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win versus the Penguins.

Halak yielded the opening score to Evgeni Malkin in the second period, but he remained perfect after that as the Bruins came back and won it in the extra frame. This is the fourth time in five starts that Halak posted above a .970 save percentage, as he continues being one of the hottest goalies in the league.