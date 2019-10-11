Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Leaks three goals in loss

Halak allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

The Bruins gave Halak a 2-0 lead to protect in the first period, but the Avalanche were unrelenting, and Halak was unable to hang on. The Slovak had a shutout in his previous start of the season versus the Coyotes. Expect Tuukka Rask to return to the crease in place of Halak for Saturday's home opener against the Devils.