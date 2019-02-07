Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Loses fifth straight
Halak allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
While he played better Wednesday, Halak lost his fifth consecutive game, and the last two have come in shootout fashion. During the losing streak, Halak owns a 3.14 GAA and .874 save percentage. The veteran had a great start to the 2018-19 season, so he may just be coming back down to earth slightly. He is 13-9-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season.
