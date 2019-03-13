Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Makes relief appearance in loss
Halak replaced Tuukka Rask in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets, allowing a goal on 10 shots.
Halak played just over half of Tuesday's game. Because of the score at the time he entered the game, the loss will not be credited to him, and as such, Halak's record remains at 18-10-4.
