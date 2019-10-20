Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Minor weaknesses exploited

Halak made 25 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The first goal was a fluke that redirected and barely got over the goal line. The second was a world-glass shot. Halak wasn't bad Saturday, but he can be faulted for going down a little too early and being a bit too deep in his net. And that left him vulnerable to the elite Leafs' talent. Then again, those so-called faults are easily fixed. Consider this game a blip and continue to activate Halak when he hits the ice. He and Tuukka Rask are probably the best goalie duo in the NHL right now.