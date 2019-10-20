Play

Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Minor weaknesses exploited

Halak made 25 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The first goal was a fluke that redirected and barely got over the goal line. The second was a world-glass shot. Halak wasn't bad Saturday, but he can be faulted for going down a little too early and being a bit too deep in his net. And that left him vulnerable to the elite Leafs' talent. Then again, those so-called faults are easily fixed. Consider this game a blip and continue to activate Halak when he hits the ice. He and Tuukka Rask are probably the best goalie duo in the NHL right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories