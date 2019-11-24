Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Misses start due to illness
Halak didn't play Saturday versus the Wild due to illness, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Halak was initially expected to start Saturday, but Tuukka Rask ended up playing instead. The Bruins have a back-to-back for their next two games, visiting the Canadiens on Tuesday and the Senators on Wednesday. If Halak is healthy by then, it's highly likely he'll start one of the two games.
