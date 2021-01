Halak made 16 saves in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.1

Halak continues his reign as the league's best 1B goalie. He is 2-0-1 with just four goals allowed in three games. Go ahead and Google money in the bank and you'll find his picture. We're kidding, but Halak is about a much of a guarantee in your blue paint as the league's top starters.