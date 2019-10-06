Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Nabs shutout in season debut
Halak turned aside all 35 shots he faced in Boston's 1-0 win over Arizona on Saturday.
The Bruins were outshot 35-26 by the host Coyotes, but the 34-year-old Halak slammed the door in his first start of the season and picked up his 48th career shutout. Tuukka Rask remains the No. 1 goaltender in Boston, but Halak provides the Bruins with one of the best backups in the NHL. Halak made 40 appearances for Boston last season and went 22-11-4 with a 2.34 GAA, .922 save percentage and five shutouts.
