Halak and the Bruins have had Saturday afternoon's game against the Sabres and Tuesday's night's contest versus the Islanders postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Friday.

The postponements follow news that several Bruins players have entered the NHL's COVID Protocol. Pending test results in the coming days, the team is expected be able to re-open its facilities and practice Wednesday. Boston's next scheduled game is March 25, at home against the Islanders.