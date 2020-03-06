Halak made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Florida on Thursday.

Halak has started 28 games to Tuukka Rask's 39 and his numbers are just as good as the Finn's. He is 18-6-6 with a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage. Halak hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 19 and is gold in daily match-ups.