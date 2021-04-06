Halak, who was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, won't be available for Tuesday night's game against the Flyers.
Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Tuesday that the Bruins consider Halak day-to-day for now, pending further test results. With Tuukka Rask (upper body) still sidelined, Jeremy Swayman will start Tuesday's contest and will be backed up by Daniel Vladar.
