Halak, who was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, won't be available for Tuesday night's game against the Flyers.

Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Tuesday that the Bruins consider Halak day-to-day for now, pending further test results. With Tuukka Rask (upper body) still sidelined, Jeremy Swayman will start Tuesday's contest and will be backed up by Daniel Vladar.