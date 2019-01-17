Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Not his night
Halak gave up four goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
A 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first period wasn't enough for Boston, as it would surrender four unanswered goals and lose the game 4-3. Halak turned in another shaky performance and has now lost three of his last four starts while conceding three or more goals each time. The loss to Philly moves Halak's record to 13-8-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .921 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...