Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Not his night

Halak gave up four goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

A 2-0 lead before the midway point of the first period wasn't enough for Boston, as it would surrender four unanswered goals and lose the game 4-3. Halak turned in another shaky performance and has now lost three of his last four starts while conceding three or more goals each time. The loss to Philly moves Halak's record to 13-8-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .921 save percentage.