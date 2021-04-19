Halak, who was removed from COVID protocol Saturday, has resumed skating and will travel with the Bruins for the team's upcoming five-game road trip that starts Tuesday night against the Sabres.

Given that Tuukka Rask has returned to action and rookie Jeremy Swayman has been playing well of late, the Bruins can afford not to rush Halak back. It remains unclear when he'll garner his next start, but it's seems plausible that he could return to the lineup either Thursday or Friday night against the Sabres.