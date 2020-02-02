Halak made 25 saves in a 6-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Halak has won his last two games and he's 3-1 in his last four starts. He and Tuukka Rask split starts to help Rask stay sharp for the postseason. Halak is one of the best quote-unquote backups in the NHL and should be activated in all daily formats whenever his blades touch blue ice.