Halak will defend the net Saturday against the Wild in Minnesota, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Halak has turned in a solid season for the B's thus far, carrying a 2.47 GAA and a .918 save percentage to go along with a 12-6-6 record into Saturday's affair. After getting back on track with a win in his last outing, a tough task awaits in the form of a Minnesota club that averaged 3.33 goals per game in January.