Halak engineered a 21-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Halak hadn't played since Feb. 1 but showed no signs of rust, at least none that could be exposed by the offensively-challenged Rangers. The 35-year-old has been terrific in his limited appearances in 2020-21, going 4-0-1 with a 1.38 GAA and .938 save percentage across five starts.