Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Picks up overtime win
Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Halak wasn't very busy, as the Bruins kept the play in the Blackhawks' zone for most of the game. The Slovak won his third straight start to improve to 14-6-6 with a 2.36 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. Expect Halak to see one of the starts over the weekend, either Saturday versus the Coyotes or Sunday in Detroit.
