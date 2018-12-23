Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Picks up third straight win

Halak stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The 33-year-old caps off a big week with his third straight win, and Halak's 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage in those three starts aren't too shabby, either. Tuukka Rask had seemed like he was inching towards regaining the No. 1 for the Bruins not that long ago, but he now hasn't seen action since Dec, 16, and Halak's sudden hot streak could have coach Bruce Cassidy leaning his way again when it comes to playing time.