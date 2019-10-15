Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Picks up win with 30 saves
Halak stopped 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.
Halak made his third start of the season and kept the Ducks off the scoreboard until just over two minutes remained in the second period. The 32-year-old has had to make 30-plus saves in each of this three starts and has turned that into a stingy 1.69 GAA and .951 save percentage. He and No. 1 starter Tuukka Rask give the Bruins arguably the best goaltending tandem in the NHL.
