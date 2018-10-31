Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Plays very well versus Hurricanes
Halak recorded 42 saves on 44 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder came into Tuesday with a league-leading 1.43 GAA, but actually, he's been as inconsistent in his first month with the Bruins as he's always been during his career. Halak recorded two shutouts in October but also posted games with save percentages below .900 twice. For now, though, owners can't argue with the final stat line. At 4-0-2, he hasn't lost in regulation and owns a 1.52 GAA with a .947 save percentage.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Second shutout in five starts•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes another OT loss Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: B's going with him after all•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes OT loss Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.