Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Plays well in victory
Halak made 36 saves on 37 attempts in an 8-1 victory against the Canadiens on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder has played very well in his last couple appearances, but he didn't win because of two straight losses in overtime. This was Halak's first victory where he yielded under three goals since Oct. 14. He is 5-1-3 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA in nine starts this season.
