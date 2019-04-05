Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Puts pressure on Rask with shutout
Halak stopped all 26 WIld shots in Thursday's 3-0 shutout road win.
Even with Boston resting a few regulars in front of him, Halak stopped every puck sent his way, improving to 4-1-0 in his last five starts. The Bruins close out the regular season Saturday against the Lightning and are then expected to ride Tuukka Rask throughout the postseason. It's worth noting that Rask has struggled to a 3-4-0 record in his past seven starts, so the door is open just a crack for one of the league's top backups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...