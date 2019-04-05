Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Puts pressure on Rask with shutout

Halak stopped all 26 WIld shots in Thursday's 3-0 shutout road win.

Even with Boston resting a few regulars in front of him, Halak stopped every puck sent his way, improving to 4-1-0 in his last five starts. The Bruins close out the regular season Saturday against the Lightning and are then expected to ride Tuukka Rask throughout the postseason. It's worth noting that Rask has struggled to a 3-4-0 record in his past seven starts, so the door is open just a crack for one of the league's top backups.