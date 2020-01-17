Halak made 29 saves in a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Halak was razor sharp late in the second -- he made five big saves in the last nine seconds of that frame. This was Halak's best outing since Dec. 31. He'll need to continue this kind of strong effort, at least in the short term, as starter Tuukka Rask is out with an upper-body injury right now.