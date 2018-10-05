Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Records shutout versus Sabres

Halak stopped all 32 shots he saw in a 4-0 shutout victory against the Sabres on Thursday.

Despite playing in relief of Tuukka Rask on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy stuck with his plan to start Halak versus the Sabres, and it worked. Notorious for being streaky, Halak is off to a strong start in 2018-19. In his first 92 minutes of action, Halak has stopped 48 of 50 shots (.960 save percentage). He should receive a steady diet of work behind Rask this season.