Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Red-hot start to season

Halak made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday night.

Only Connor McDavid beat him on a breakaway. Halak is off to a tremendous start to the season. He is 2-0 in two starts with a 1.18 GAA and .961 save percentage in three appearances. Halak is a solid activation right now, as Tuukka Rask is taking some time to shake off the preseason rust.