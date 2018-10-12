Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Red-hot start to season
Halak made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday night.
Only Connor McDavid beat him on a breakaway. Halak is off to a tremendous start to the season. He is 2-0 in two starts with a 1.18 GAA and .961 save percentage in three appearances. Halak is a solid activation right now, as Tuukka Rask is taking some time to shake off the preseason rust.
