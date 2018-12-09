Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Redemption for veteran

Halak made 29 saves Saturday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Bruins. Halak had lost his previous two games, including a 4-2 loss to the Leafs on Nov. 26. So this was a bit of redemption for the veteran. Halak has put up the best numbers of his career in Boston this year. He's a solid fantasy play when he's in the blue paint.