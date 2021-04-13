Halak (COVID-19 protocol) remains out Tuesday night against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Halak has missed the last five games and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to action, as he figures to need some time work on his conditioning once medically cleared to take the ice. In the meantime, Jeremy Swayman is set to start Tuesday's game and Tuukka Rask (upper body) is a candidate to return to action Thursday against the Islanders.