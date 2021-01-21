Halak is slated to start Saturday night's game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Tuukka Rask will draw the start in Thursday's home opener against Philadelphia, while Halak will get the nod in Saturday's rematch. Both goalies have been sharp early on, but three games into the season, the Bruins have have yet to score any 5-on-5 goals. On the plus side, the team's defensive corps is off to a solid start and the even-strength offense is bound to get on track at some point soon.