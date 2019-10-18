Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Saturday start on tap
Halak will start Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs.
Halak will be making his fourth start of the season. He continues to work in tandem with de facto top netminder Tuukka Rask, who has also logged four starts, with the Bruins continuing to make sure not to overwork Rask, who manned the team's lengthy playoff run last season. Halak -- who sports a 1.69 GAA and .951 save percentage early on -- is thus slated to face a 4-3-1 Toronto team that will be without captain John Tavares, who will miss multiple games (including Tuesday's rematch in Boston) due to a broken finger.
