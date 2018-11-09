Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Scheduled to start Saturday

Halak will start in goal against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Boston's bench boss said Halak will start Saturday, and he'll "probably (be) back in" against the visiting Golden Knights on Sunday as well since No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask is dealing with a personal matter. Halak has been spectacular based on a 4-1-2 record, 1.96 GAA and .936 save percentage this season.