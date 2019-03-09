Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Scheduled to start Sunday

Halak will go to work as Sunday's road starter versus the Penguins.

The Bruins will give No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask the more favorable matchup Saturday, as he'll square off against a rebuilding Senators team in Boston. Halak, who will complete the back-to-back set, has already seen the Penguins twice this season, going 1-1-0 with 59 saves on 64 shots between a pair of starts in 2018.