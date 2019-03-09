Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Scheduled to start Sunday
Halak will go to work as Sunday's road starter versus the Penguins.
The Bruins will give No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask the more favorable matchup Saturday, as he'll square off against a rebuilding Senators team in Boston. Halak, who will complete the back-to-back set, has already seen the Penguins twice this season, going 1-1-0 with 59 saves on 64 shots between a pair of starts in 2018.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...