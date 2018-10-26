Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Second shutout in five starts
Halak made 26 saves Thursday in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia.
It's his second shutout in five starts this season. Halak's record is 3-0-2 and he's allowed just six goals. He is emerging as the Bruins' best goaltender ahead of Tuukka Rask, who is off to a sluggish start (15 goals allowed in five starts). Hedge your bets and keep Halak rolling. Rask may regain the top spot at some point, but right now, Halak is the better option.
