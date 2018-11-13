Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Set for crease time Wednesday

Halak will start in goal Wednesday night against host Colorado.

Halak starting Wednesday sets up Tuukka Rask (personal) for a return this weekend. The former ranks second in the league behind reigning Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne based on his immaculate ratios -- including a 1.77 GAA percentage and .945 save percentage -- and Halak will get to face a struggling Avalanche team that carries a 4-5-1 record in the last 10 games.