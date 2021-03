Halak will start Friday night's game against the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Halak, who's lost his last two starts, while allowing 10 goals in that span, will look to bounce back Friday against a Washington squad that gained a 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Wednesday. After a pair of sloppy defensive efforts (Feb. 25 and Feb. 26) in which Boston allowed a total of 13 goals, the team has allowed just one tally in each of its last two outings.