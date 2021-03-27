Halak will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Devils.

Daniel Vladar gets the starting nod in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, so Halak will be in net Sunday. Halak has held his own in March, posting a .926 save percentage and a 3-2-2 record through seven appearances. He figures to garner a bulk of the starts as long as Tuukka Rask (upper body) is out.