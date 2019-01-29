Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Set to face Jets

Halak is slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Jets, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Given that Tuukka Rask (concussion) is on IR, Zane McIntyre will serve as the Bruins' No. 2 goalie Tuesday. With the Bruins coming off their bye week, Halak will be working behind a well-rested team that is about as healthy as it's been all season. He'll take aim at a Winnipeg squad that leads the Central Division with 64 points, but has dropped two straight, including a 3-1 loss to the Flyers on Monday.