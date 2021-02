Halak will start Friday night's game against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Tuukka Rask will then start Saturday's contest versus the Islanders, with the Bruins' next game after that scheduled for Feb. 18 at home against New Jersey. Halak, whose last start was back on Feb. 1, has logged a 3-0-1 record to date, to go along with a 1.72 GAA and .923 save percentage.