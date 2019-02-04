Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Set to face Rangers
Halak is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Halak's turn will follow that of Tuukka Rask, who is in line to man the net in Tuesday's game against the Islanders. After a strong start to the season, Halak has had a rough spell of late, but working in his favor is that the Bruins defense really tightened up in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Capitals, a contest started by Rask.
