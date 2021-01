Halak will start Thursday night's game against the Penguins, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, the Bruins planned to start Halak on Thursday anyway, but it's worth noting that Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) -- who was shaken up during Tuesday's overtime win over the Penguins -- sat out practice Wednesday. With that in mind, coach Bruce Cassidy noted, "hopefully (Rask) is ready for Saturday in Washington."