Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Set to start Wednesday
Halak will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Halak, who has won his last two starts, will look to help the Bruins get back on track after the team blew a two-goal lead en route to dropping a 5-4 decision to the league-leading Lightning on Monday. Facing the Rangers, who are out of playoff contention, presents Halak with a favorable matchup Wednesday and looking ahead, he'll probably get another start this weekend, we suspect Sunday against the Red Wings, with Tuukka Rask the logical choice to start Saturday against the Panthers.
